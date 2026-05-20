Lights, camera, action: Chinese stories find a new home in the Arab world

As audiences across the Arab world and Africa continue to embrace diverse international content, a new wave of Chinese storytelling is quietly finding its way on to regional screens. From animated family favorites to historical mysteries and fast-paced mini dramas, these programmes are opening a cultural window, one story at a time.

Leading this initiative is Ever Flourish Group, a media promoter focused on bringing high-quality Chinese audio-visual content to global audiences through collaboration, localisation, and cultural sensitivity. The project is driven by a belief that storytelling can bridge cultures naturally, without borders or politics.