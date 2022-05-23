Watch: Gulf News experts say Manchester City are worthy Premier League winners

Videos

Watch: Gulf News experts say Manchester City are worthy Premier League winners

Manchester City have been crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions after a dramatic final day to the Premier League season. City, who knew a victory would secure them the title, were 2-0 down to Aston Villa with just 15 minutes remaining, but turned the game around with three goals in five minutes to win 3-2 in thrilling scenes at the Etihad Stadium. They pipped Liverpool to the trophy by just 1 point after an incredible season full of twists and turns. Gulf News experts discuss the title race and talk about next season’s challengers.

