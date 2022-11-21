Watch: England thrash Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B opener

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos Sport

Watch: England thrash Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B opener

England’s Fifa World Cup campaign opened in thoroughly convincing fashion as they outclassed Iran 6-2 in Doha. Gareth Southgate's side strolled to victory, with Iran’s hopeless plight made worse by the early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with team-mate Majid Hosseini. Meanwhile, Senegal were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands thanks to two late goals. The Gulf News football experts discuss both matches and look ahead to the Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia and France Vs Australia clashes taking place tomorrow.

Next Up

T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes helps England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland to boost semi-final chances

Watch: Every Golf Tee Shot – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, UAE

Watch: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to win Asia Cup for sixth time

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.