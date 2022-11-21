Watch: England thrash Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B opener
England’s Fifa World Cup campaign opened in thoroughly convincing fashion as they outclassed Iran 6-2 in Doha. Gareth Southgate's side strolled to victory, with Iran’s hopeless plight made worse by the early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with team-mate Majid Hosseini. Meanwhile, Senegal were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands thanks to two late goals. The Gulf News football experts discuss both matches and look ahead to the Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia and France Vs Australia clashes taking place tomorrow.