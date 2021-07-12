Dubai: England's 55-year wait to win a major men's football tournament continues as they were beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley. The thrilling Euro 2020 final had ended 1-1 after extra time.
England suffered yet more penalty heartache after doing so well to get to the final. For Italy, it was their first triumph in the European Championships since they won it back in 1968.
Fans of both Italy and England residing in Dubai filmed their reactions to the events of the night - and as you can imagine there were plenty of cheers and tears...