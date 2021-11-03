Shane Watson feels India has to go all guns blazing in today's game against Afghanistan. Watson believes Abu Dhabi wicket is better whether India bats first or second and feels this will get the batters going and he expects Rohit to come good along with KL Rahul.
When I asked whether India should pick Suryakumar Yadav, he said he plays spin very well and specially Rashil Khan and would be good if he is picked ahead of Ishan Kishan. He does not want India to do any more changes.
More importantly if India has a good game it will give their batters confidence and since they play Scotland and Namibia last it will help them get the net run rate better, which might put pressure on New Zealand in their last game against Afghanistan and if the Kiwis falter India can still make it for the semifinals.
He signed off by saying that there is still a lot to play and can't count India out of this World Cup.