Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in a crunch match that will keep their semifinal hopes alive. But they will crash out, if England beat Sri Lanka on Sunday. A Sri Lanka win will give Australia a last-four slot. In today's game Australia scored 168/8 and restricted Afghanistan to 164/7, but they were unable to lift their net run rate. Here's how it happened.
Twenty20 World Cup: Australia survive a scare, will they make the semis?
Rashid Khan's 23-ball 48 raised visions of an Afghan win after Australia bowlers hit back