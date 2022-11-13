T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes helps England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final
England won the T20 World Cup and have become double world champions. Jos Buttler’s side beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final in Melbourne. They were chasing 138 in front of a raucous Pakistan-supporting crowd and fell to 45-3 and 84-4 amid electric fast bowling. But Ben Stokes wrote himself further into the folklore of English cricket by finishing on 52 not out to guide his team to victory. Gulf News cricket experts Shyam, Satish and Ashfaq discuss the match…