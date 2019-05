Meet Ali Saleh, UAE football’s boy who would be king

When he was in his early teens, Ali Saleh was benched for a full season by his coach at Al Wasl. The prodigious 13-year-old never understood such treatment and was ready to give up playing football altogether.

His dad Saleh convinced the youngster to stay. Two years later and a day after his 15th birthday, Ali made his debut against Al Ain to enter the history books of UAE football as the youngest-ever to play in a senior club squad.