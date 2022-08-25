Highlights
Watch the video to see Dubai based golfer Hannah Mannion show you around.
The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estate is a proud host of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai - the culmination of The Race to Dubai and DP World Tour season.
This sharply defined, sculptured course inspired by the great parklands of Europe and North America, paints a magnificent pastiche or ora, rolling terrain and rushing water.
These natural components also provide differing angles and changing perspectives from each tee.