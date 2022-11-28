FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil reach last 16 after beating Switzerland
Casemiro scored a stunning winner as five-time champions Brazil edged past Switzerland to reach the World Cup knockout stage. An otherwise drab encounter was brought to life seven minutes from time as Manchester United midfielder Casemiro fired a first-time effort into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer standing. Earlier, Cameroon drew against Serbia 3-3 while Ghana beat South Korea 3-2. Gulf News football experts discuss the matches and look ahead to tomorrow’s fixtures.