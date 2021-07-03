Before the Euro 2020 tournament even started many felt Italy v Belgium would be the final. Italy are one of the best attacking teams right now and Belgium are rated as the world number one. But they met in the quarterfinal last night and it was a fascinating match. In the other quarterfinal last night Spain needed penalties to see off 10-man Switzerland to advance to the semifinals. The Gulf News football experts discuss all the action and preview the two other quarterfinals tonight - Denmark v Czech Republic and Ukraine v England.
Euro 2020: Gulf News experts on Italy's fine win over Belgium, Spain beating Switzerland on penalties
Italians see off Belgium 2-1 while Spain go through after penalties against Switzerland