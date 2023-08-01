When 21-year-old Shane Neil Clemente moved to the UAE from the Philippines a year ago, all he hoped for was his passion for football to be fuelled by the immense amount of opportunities this country has to offer. Now, the aspiring Filipino footballer’s training in Dubai has not only prepped him to pursue his dream of playing the sport professionally, it got him an official club offer to play in Spain in the coming weeks.
Dubai's support paves way for 21-year-old Filipino footballer's European dream
Shane, set to join a Spanish football club, moved from the Philippines to the UAE in 2022