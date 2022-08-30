Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and the Gulf News Team discuss the impressive performance by Afghanistan tonight in Sharjah against Bangladesh. They were never troubled and recorded a comfortable 7 wicket win to book their spots in the Super 4 of the tournament. But, just how far can Rashid Khan and co go? Video Credit:

There are times when the first few overs set the tone of the match. Today was one such occasion in the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan’s off-break bowler Mujib ur Rahman struck in his three overs in the powerplay to send Bangladesh reeling. They never recovered, and the total of 127 was woefully inadequate, as Afghanistan overhauled it with the loss of three wickets.

Read the full story here