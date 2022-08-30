There are times when the first few overs set the tone of the match. Today was one such occasion in the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan’s off-break bowler Mujib ur Rahman struck in his three overs in the powerplay to send Bangladesh reeling. They never recovered, and the total of 127 was woefully inadequate, as Afghanistan overhauled it with the loss of three wickets.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to cruise into Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022
Afghans make the Super 4 stage of the tournament with a comfortable victory