When the UAE and Egypt recently celebrated 50 years of deep-rooted official ties between the two countries, there was an Egyptian father-son duo among the UAE delegation that visited Egypt. The reason why the UAE government invited Farouk Mohamed and his son Hisham Farouk, the chairman and the CEO of Grant Thornton UAE respectively, for the historic celebration was that Farouk is one of the earliest Egyptian expats to arrive here six decades ago and their company had celebrated 55 years in the UAE.
Meet Egyptian business leader who came to UAE six decades ago
Farouk Mohamed’s company, Grant Thornton UAE, now led by his son, turns 55 in Dubai