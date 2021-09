Expo 2020 Dubai: Watch the rehearsals for grand opening ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Opening Ceremony will be a breathtaking curtain-raiser featuring hundreds of performers in a 90-minute spectacular that will change the way people around the world see Dubai and the UAE.

Giving a glimpse from behind the scenes, creative directors and performers describe their excitement at being part of a transformative once-in-a-lifetime event.