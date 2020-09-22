Life, Liberty and Pursuit of the Future is the theme of the US pavilion

Image Credit:

Dubai: The US pavilion at Expo 2020 is set for completion in November this year, US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta confirmed during an online Press briefing on Tuesday.

Rakolta said: “The construction of the pavilion is progressing according to our schedule. We look forward to building completion sometime around November 15.”

When asked by Gulf News regarding the cost of the pavilion, Rakolta noted the UAE government has contributed US$60 million (Dh221M)) in the initial phase of the construction of the US Pavilion and the remaining amount needed for the building completion will be raised by various American organisations. However, he did not reveal the total cost of the pavilion.

Expo is top priority

“Expo is one of our top priorities. We look forward to the very best of American participation. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee and many achievements of this nation,” Rakolta underscored.

US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta speaking during an online press briefing on Tuesday

The ambassador who just returned from Washington after witnessing the signing of historic Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, said the Israeli participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will show “the inclusiveness of not only the UAE but of the entire region as well, and how the country is moving towards a more inclusive society.”

“Expo 2020 will bring all kinds of additional benefits — the biggest ones, of course, in trade and investments, tourism, job opportunities, and peace,” the American ambassador added.

Life, Liberty and Pursuit of the Future

The main theme of the US pavilion, according to Rakolta, is ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future’ in line with the “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” theme of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He said the US pavilion will showcase a cultural programme, bringing in artists and performers from across the US. “They will represent their territories and regions as America’s Cultural Ambassadors at the Expo, Rakolta said, adding that the cultural programmes will display “the geographic and cultural richness of the United States and its territories.”

US pavilion

The US pavilion, which will be located in Al Forsan (North Park), will showcase American freedom, ideals, enterprise, and innovation.