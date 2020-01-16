Personal rocket ships, robot surgeons and more in a pavilion that looks like it’s moving

When you are inside the USA pavillion, you will find a hyperloop experience that recreates a high-speed trip from Dubai to the United States. Keeping in line with its theme of ‘What Moves You? The Spirit of Mobility’, the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will project a sense of movement, giving the impression that the building itself is in motion. Image Credit: Expo 2020 website

The US Department of State has announced the country will be participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

A statement to the effect read: “The Department of State is pleased to announce the participation of the United States in Expo 2020 Dubai, the next World’s Fair and the first in the Middle East and Africa. Expos, also known in the United States as World’s Fairs, are significant opportunities to showcase American freedom, ideals, enterprise, culture, and global leadership. The U.S. pavilion is made possible by the generosity of the Emirati government in recognition of the strong partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. This is a historic opportunity for a global audience to experience the U.S. pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its gates in October 2020 for an expected 25 million visits during the six-month long event. Importantly, the American private sector will have a golden opportunity to showcase its creativity and innovation, as well as pursue business partnerships and new markets with corporate leaders from around the world. The Department is dedicated to developing an exciting U.S. pavilion at Expo 2020 with an exhibition that engages visitors from around the world to learn more about the United States and the freedom that enables success and innovation.”

So what will the USA Pavilion showcase

Personal rocket ships, robot surgeons and more in a pavilion that looks like it’s moving. A consortium of 13 leading American organisations has created a unique journey through American innovation. Within the pavilion, visitors can experience the thrill of American firsts from the past, present and future.

The theme

What Moves You? The Spirit of Mobility

When you are inside

When you are inside, you may wonder if the building is moving. Well it is all part of an effect created by the structure’s design.

You will find a hyperloop experience that pretty much recreates a high-speed trip from Dubai to the United States.

The USA Pavillion is located in Expo 2020’s Mobility Thematic District. The pavilion aims to immerse visitors in innovation, showcasing technologies and concepts such as hyperloop with the potential to move humanity into the future. Image Credit: Dubai Expo 2020 site

There will be dance, music, theatre, literature, art, food, sport and other cultural touchpoints to show the diverse nature of the country’s states and territories.

Design

The structure has been designed by American architect Curtis W Fentress. The circular pavilion features slants fashioned to project the sensation of movement, giving the impression that the building itself is in motion.

Location