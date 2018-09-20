Make a Ramadan Iftar-worthy meal, courtesy of Günaydın Dubai, with this easy lamb chops recipe. This meaty and juicy lamb chops dish with just basic ingredients is going to amaze your guests.

Preparation

Basic ingredients Lamb ribs Salt Pepper Oregano Oil

Method

1. Take out the bones from lamb ribs.

2. Pour oil separately and add 10 grams of salt into it.

3. Dip the lamb chops into the oil.

4. Cook the lamb chops for 5 to 7 minutes (5 for medium, 7 for well done).

5. Afterwards, add a pinch of pepper, oregano and a pinch of salt.