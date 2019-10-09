The app contributes to reviving hope for many patients

“Hayat” Smart App – which is linked to the National Program for Organ Donation Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection showcased Hayat, their recently launched application for organ donation, at Gitex.

The app is expected to help revive the hopes of many patients, and it is therefore aptly named 'Hayat' which means life.

Using 'Hayat' the app, donors can register their pledge to donate any of their organs after their death. The application also allows donors to cancel the registration at any time unconditionally.

Those who are in need of organs can also register themselves with Hayat.

According to the ministry, 'Hayat' will be linked to the national organ donation program, and will cross reference patients with the donors and show compatibility between them.