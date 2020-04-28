What is Eid Al Fitr and how exactly do we celebrate the end of Ramadan?

When are the Holidays?

Dubai: In 2020, since Ramadan commenced on Friday, April 24, Eid is most likely to fall on Sunday, May 24 this year, an expert revelaed to Gulf News.

These will be paid holidays for private and public sector employees. Eid Al Fitr occurs after the last day of Ramadan, on the first day of Shawwal.

What is it?

Eid Al Fitr is a celebration, which marks the end of Ramadan. From its name 'Fitr' (breakfast), it is a celebration of ending a whole month of fasting for Muslims.

It is a time when all Muslims will celebrate with family to make amends.

How do we know when Ramadan is over?

There are moon-sighting committees in each country all over the world. They get together after the sunset prayers in order to see the new moon of the month of Shawwal. If the moon is seen with the naked eye, the committee will announce the end of Ramadan.

This announcement automatically signals the start of Eid Al Fitr.

What does Eid Al Fitr mean?

Roughly translated, Eid Al Fitr means the “festival of ending the fast” it is marked by a special prayer on the morning of the first of Shawwal.

How long does it lasts?

Eid Al Fitr 2020 will last for three days.

Is it a public holiday?

Yes! Eid Al Fitr is a public holiday in the UAE.

How do you greet others?

Greet people by saying “Eid Mubarak”. This translates into “Happy Eid”.

Join the celebrations online by using the hashtag #EidMubarak and #EidAlFitr.

What do Muslims do during Eid?

It is usually customary for a Muslim to wake up early in the morning and clean themselves, dress in smart clothes before going to the mosque to pray a special prayer for eid. But this year, due to COVID-19, muslims will be asked to pray the Eid prayers at home.

As fasting is forbidden during Eid, Muslims will then have a light breakfast and will usually have a bigger lunch with family.

It is also essential that Muslims donate to charity to help the poor and needy before the Eid prayers. This is called “Zakat”, and the amount which is given to charity is calculated based on one’s personal possessions.

Muslims are required to walk to Eid prayers and forgive and forget any arguments that they may have had over the last year.

Decorations

The UAE goes to great lengths to decorate itself during Eid Al Fitr. Municipal areas, buildings, shops, roads and houses are decorated in lights and other cheerful adornments.