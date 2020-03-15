'Telecommuting is not a new concept, but companies find it tough to nail it

Dubai: With the spread of coronavirus across the globe, companies and individuals prefer to work from home.

Though "work from home" (telecommuting) is not a new concept, many companies find it challenging to adapt.

There are hundreds of such tools available online and on respective app stores. However, there are only a few which UAE companies and employees can use.

Here's a list of these tools and apps that allow you to make your work-from-home in a team setting easy in the UAE:

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

ZOOM is a leading video conferencing app. It is available for office and personal communication, and works both on desktop and mobile.

It helps your remotely connect with coworkers or clients and continue routine work without visiting the office.

One can join the ZOOM meeting with a video cam and a computer mic or with a phone. ZOOM comes with both basic and paid packages. The free plan allows hosting video conferences of up to 40 minutes with 100 participants.

One of the most popular features of ZOOM is you can record the full meeting.

Webex

Webex by CISCO is one of the most popular online meeting apps among the business community. It has seamless features to communicate and collaborate.

The free Webex Meetings plan gives you meetings with 100 participants, HD video, screen sharing, and a personal room.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft teams is a seamless platform for team meeting, communication and collaboration. It combines workplace chat, video meetings, storage and allows to work on files together in real time.

The Free version of Microsoft Teams, offers most of the platform's communication options for no charge but limiting the number of users and team file storage capacity.

The app works on Windows, MacOS, and Linux, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Chrome Remote desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a free remote desktop software developed by Google. The tool allows users to access a computer remotely, for example connecting office computer via home laptop.

It is quick to setup, easy to use and provides seamless connection between the two devices.

It works on most operating systems, like Chrome OS, Linux (beta), OS X, iOS, Windows, Android etc.

AnyDesk

AnyDesk is a free remote desktop software which allows user to connect to any computer. Computer can be connected via Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.