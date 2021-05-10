Dubai: The UAE and Bahrain on Monday approved the setting up of a quarantine-free travel corridor for vaccinated people and for those who will be allowed to travel between the two countries as of the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The move comes as part of the joint UAE-Bahrain cooperation and coordination to press ahead with measures aiming at recovery from the fallout of COVID-19.
The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people between the two countries with the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon their arrival, while abiding by precautionary measures, to ensure safe travel for all.
The step reflects the keenness of the leaderships of both countries to ease the movement of individuals and achieve the desires goals of vaccination campaigns, eventually leading to reach to advanced rates of vaccinated people.
As per the new rule, citizens and expatriate residents, who want to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor, need to show evidence confirming they have received the last shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, or a certificate proving that through “Al Hosn” app.
The strategic UAE-Bahrain cooperation and partnership is highly important in light of challenges facing the world due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. It supports the coordination and efforts by both countries in their battle against the pandemic.