So synonymous with its second city is Portugal’s fabled fortified beverage that they share a name. A visit to Porto is always an opportunity to drink in the magic and mythology of this ruby nectar — not least in the lodges on the opposite side of the Douro river, in the city of Vila Nova de Gaia. A cruise can also be instructive, taking you upriver, past valley slopes where vineyards sway in the wind, and on to towns such as Regua, where the Igreja Matriz church rears tall above the riverbank. Plus, getting there is much easier now as Emirates has announced it will launch Dubai-Porto flights from July 2.