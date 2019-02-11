Holidays are like relationships. Just like some people are fleeting moments in your life, not every destination sticks with you. Some, however, leave an indelible imprint on your life. Japan fits this analogy perfectly. One visit is all it takes to start an enduring relationship with this country where antiquity and modernity exist in harmony. Japan has a modern outlook anchored in technological innovation. A rich culture, profound Buddhist and Shinto spiritual traditions and picture-perfect natural attractions make it appealing to travellers of all hues.