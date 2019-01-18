Dubai: The diamond and textile hub of India, Surat will now be linked to the UAE via a direct, non-stop flight to Sharjah that will operate twice a week. India’s budget carrier, Air India Express will launch its maiden flight on February 16, 2019.
With this flight, Surat will become the 20th Indian destination in the Air India Express network.
Air India Express flight IX-172 will depart from Sharjah at 7.35pm and arrive in Surat at 11.45pm on Mondays and Saturdays. Flight IX-171 from Surat to Sharjah will depart from at 12.30am with arrive in Sharjah at 2.15am on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Air India Express is offering attractive all-inclusive inaugural fares starting from Rs8,849 (approximately Dh450) on Surat-Sharjah sector and Dh529 for travel from Sharjah to Surat.