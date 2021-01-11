The Scottish Government updated travel restrictions that came into force on Monday morning

As of January 11, 2021, passengers travelling to Scotland from Dubai will have to undergo a quarantine period of 10 days. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Passengers travelling from Dubai to Scotland will now be required to quarantine for 10 days, following Scotland’s updated travel restrictions that came into effect on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said in a statement: "It is evident, both in Scotland and in countries across the world, that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.

"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission.”

The new rules includes passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since January 3, from the date they arrived back in the country. Passengers will be required everyone to isolate for 10 days, even if they present a negative PCR test.

Since November 14, 2020, UAE-UK flight services have been allowed to operate on an “air corridor” basis, which means passengers did not have to go through quarantine.

“Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission. That is why we have made the decision to remove Dubai from the country exemptions list," said Matheson.

“Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel.

“People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS [National Health Service] and save lives.”

COVID-19 vaccine

In line with the plan to vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the country's population against COVID-19, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 66,219 people received a coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued on Sunday night, the total number of people vaccinated has reached 1,086,568 so far across the nation.