2003 - Veteran Pakistani opposition leader Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, a strong opponent of President General Pervez Musharraf, died at the age of 85. Khan, head of the Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD), had suffered a heart attack earlier this week. He had been due to attend a meeting of the alliance in its ongoing campaign against the military-led democracy. Though he failed to win last year, Khan remained a bitter critic of Musharraf.

Other major events on September 27

1959 - Typhoon batters Japanese island of Honshu, killing almost 5,000 people.

1962 - Army stages coup in Yemen and Colonel Abdullah Saleh becomes premier.

1992 - A Nigerian military transport plane crashes shortly after taking off from Lagos, killing all 163 people on board.

1998 - Gerhard Schroeder wins the German chancellorship, ending Helmut Kohl’s 16 years in power.

2003 - The US space shuttle Atlantis is docked successfully with Mir, bringing a replacement American astronaut to Russia’s troubled orbiting craft.

2008 - Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang completes China’s first spacewalk.

2017 - Palestine joins Interpol as a member state.