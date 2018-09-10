1993: Twelve people were killed and over 50 injured in a powerful bomb blast near the headquarters of the Indian Youth Congress in New Delhi. Security in the capital was tightened following the blast and strict vigil was being maintained at all exit points to prevent the culprits from escaping. The bomb attack, suspected to have been carried out by one of the Sikh extremist outfits, was reportedly aimed at the new president of the Indian Youth Congress, Maninderjit Singh Bitta. The building, situated only a few metres away from Parliament on Raisina Road, is flanked by Jawahar Bhavan which houses the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on one side and the five-star Meridien Hotel on the other.

Other major events on September 11

1871 The 1st passenger train passes through the Mount Cenis Tunnel between France and Italy.

1919 US Marines invade Honduras.

1922 British mandate in Palestine is proclaimed while Arabs declare day of mourning.

1948 Henri Queuille becomes Prime Minister of France.

1973 Chile’s President Salvador Allende dies in a US-supported military coup.

1979 Angolan President Agostinho Neto dies in Moscow after an operation.

1998 Spymaster Yevgeny Primakov becomes the prime minister of Russia.

2001 Two hijacked planes slam into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, New York, killing at least 2,997 people.

2006 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaches a deal with Esmail Haniya of Hamas to form a unity government.

2009 Inmates at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison start a fire and clash with guards during two days of unrest.

2012 US Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens and three Americans die after an assault at the American consulate in Benghazi.

2013 Twin blasts targeting Egypt’s army kill at least nine soldiers in the restive Sinai peninsula.

2015 A massive construction crane crashes into Makkah’s Grand Mosque in stormy weather, killing at least 107 people.