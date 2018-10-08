1993 - Nigel Benn and British compatriot Chris Eubank drew their world boxing super-middleweight title fight. At the end of a scrappy affair, staged in the open air at Manchester United’s football ground, Benn kept his World Boxing Council crown, while Eubank retained his World Boxing Organisation title. The two men, dubbed the “best of enemies”, embraced at the end of the 12-round battle during the tense minutes before the verdict was announced. When it came justice was probably done. Their bout, hyped as “Judgement Day”, was declared a draw. Londoner Harry Gibbs made it 115-113 to Eubank, New Jersey’s Carol Castellano carded it 114-113 to Benn, while the deciding vote of California’s Chuck Hassett was level at 114-114.

Other major events on October 9

1933 Diego Martínez Barrio becomes Prime Minister of Spain

1958 Pope Pius XII dies, 19 years after he was elevated to the papacy.

1963 Mutesa II, ruler of Buganda, becomes the first President of Uganda.

1967 Latin American guerrilla leader Che Guevara is executed in Bolivia.

1979 Former Afghanistan president Noor Mohammad Taraki dies at the age of 62.

1983 A powerful bomb explodes in Rangoon, Myanmar, killing 18 members of South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan’s entourage.

1984 Soviet Union and North Yemen sign 20-year treaty of friendship and cooperation.

1985 The hijackers of the ‘Achille Lauro’ cruise liner surrender after the ship arrives in Port Said, Egypt.

1991 The first phase of Dubai Marina project is completed.

1995 An earthquake hits Jalisco and Colima states in western Mexico, killing 48 people.

1997 Italy’s 17-month-old government led by Prime Minister Romano Prodi quits.

2012 Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai is shot in the head in an assassination attempt on a school bus in Swat.

2013 The Shweihat 2 power plant with a daily capacity of 1,500 megawatts is inaugurated at Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

2014 Palestinian unity government of Hamas and Fatah held its first meeting in Gaza Strip.