1993 - Director Federico Fellini, 73, adored by the world film community and revered as a legend by his countrymen, died in Rome after two weeks in a coma. “A great light has gone out and now we are all in the dark,” said Italian actress Sophia Loren, who like Fellini is one of the symbols of the Italian film world. Fellini, whose name became a trademark for filmmaking that blurred fantasy with reality until they became indistinguishable, died of cardiac arrest.

Other major events on October 31

1922 - Fascist leader Benito Mussolini becomes prime minister of Italy.

1925 - Greek army invades Bulgaria.

1952 - US explodes the first hydrogen bomb at the Elugelab Atoll.

1984 - Rajiv Gandhi is sworn in as Indian prime minister after assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi.

1998 - Iraq announces that it will no longer allow UN weapons inspectors to work in the country.

2003 - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad resigns after 22 years as Malaysia’s leader.

2011 - Palestine wins its greatest international endorsement yet, full membership in Unesco.

2016 - Michel Aoun is elected president of Lebanon by parliament.