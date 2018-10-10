1998 - Dubai Police has signed an agreement with Eppco to take over the pre-registration mechanical checking of vehicles at five new test centres, each costing between Dh10 million and Dh11 million. Dubai Police will provide renewal of car registration and payment of fines at the new test centres. Certificates will be issued to drivers who go to the test centres so they can finalise the renewal of their vehicle registrations.

Other major events on October 11

1797 - Dutch fleet is defeated by British off Camperdown, Holland.

1899 - South African Boers declare war on Great Britain.

1950 - The US Federal Communications Commission issues the world’s first licence to broadcast colour television.

1997 - Jordan breaks off security ties with Israel.

2009 - Pakistani commandos free around 40 hostages held by militants at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, ending a 24-hour siege with deaths of 19 people.

2011 - Emirates NBD, the largest Gulf bank by assets, merges with Dubai Bank.

2017 - The UAE’s first hydrogen station opens at Dubai Festival City to refuel electric vehicles.