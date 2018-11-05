1983 - The revised customs duty of four per cent was brought into operation in all the emirates bringing the UAE tariff structure in line with the rest of the member-states of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council. The enforcement of the minimum tariff — the GCC resolution is to levy duties ranging between four and 20 per cent was announced by Saif Al Jarwan, UAE Minister of Economy and Commerce, who said that it would be applied on all foreign goods imported into the country. The enforcement became effective from midnight following the issue of the decree by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai, amending the Customs Law. In terms of the amended law, the four per cent tariff is now leviable on all goods imported into the emirate by land, sea or air except those items which were exempted under the earlier Customs Law.

Other major events on November 6

1860 Abraham Lincoln is elected president of the US.

1911 Francisco Madeiro takes over as president of Mexico.

1913 Mohandas Gandhi is arrested as he leads a protest march of Indian miners in South Africa.

1942 Tidal wave kills 10,000 people in Bengal, India.

1957 Felix Gaillard becomes prime minister of France.

1965 Start of Freedom Flights between Cuba and United States.

1988 Yunnan earthquake hits south west China, more than 900 people are killed.

1996 About 1,000 people are killed when a cyclone hits Andhra Pradesh, India.

2001 Michael Bloomberg is elected as mayor of New York City.

2008 Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck becomes Bhutan’s first king since its transformation to democracy.

2013 India’s first celebrity cook, Tarla Dalal dies at the age of 77.

2017 Prince Mansour Bin Moqren, the deputy governor of Asir province in Saudi Arabia, dies in a helicopter crash.