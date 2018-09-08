1998 - One hundred families living on the proposed site of the Dh16 billion Westside Marina are searching for new homes after being given three-and-a-half months’ notice to vacate their houses. Tenants of the 100-villa complex in the Mina Seyahi area, between the Meridien and SAS Radisson hotels, have been served notice that they must leave their properties by December 31, after which the villas will be demolished. Three months’ notice is the minimum required by the Dubai Rent Committee. The delivery of eviction notices has come as a shock to most residents, many of whom have lived in the area for more than a decade and invested many thousands in their homes.

Other important events

1867 - Luxembourg gains independence.

1888 - Chile annexes Easter Island in South Pacific.

1943 - Italian flagship Roma is sunk by the German Luftwaffe. Admiral Carlo Bergamini and 1,350 crew members are killed.

1948 - The People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) is established.

1965 - Tibet is made an autonomous region of China.

1976 - Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong dies.

2006 - UAE team takes skeet gold at Asian Shooting Championship in Singapore.

2008 - Asif Ali Zardari takes office as Pakistan President.

2009 - Dubai Metro’s Red Line is inaugurated.

2012 - Verghese Kurien, the father of India’s milk revolution, dies in Gujarat.