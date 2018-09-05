Japanese director Kurosawa dies

1998 - Akira Kurosawa, whose hauntingly poetic vision, innovative style and stunning technical virtuosity made him Japan’s most celebrated film director, died at his home. He was 88. Kurosawa died of a stroke before he could be taken to a hospital. Some of his films are The Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Yojimbo and Kagemusha. Standing nearly 6 feet tall, rarely seen without his trademark sunglasses and beret, Kurosawa cut an imposing figure, with an imperious perfectionism that earned him the nickname ‘Emperor Kurosawa.’ He once tried to kill himself after a film flopped. Japanese studios shunned him for decades. But at the height of his powers, he was the uncontested master.

September 6

1901 - US President William McKinley is shot by an anarchist and dies eight days later.

1915 - The first tank prototype is given its first test drive.

1930 - President Hipolito Yrigoyen of Argentina is toppled by a military coup.

1989 - US pulls all its diplomats out of Lebanon and shuts its embassy.

1991 -Soviet Union recognises the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

1997 - Britain bids a tearful farewell to Princess Diana in London.

2007 - Legendary Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti dies at 71.

2012 - Emirates sign a 10-year codeshare deal with Australian flag carrier Qantas.

2013 - Former Arab triathlete champion Roy Nasr dies following a cycling accident in Dubai.