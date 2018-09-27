1993 - President Boris Yeltsin sealed off Russia’s parliament with razor wire and ordered its guards to hand over their guns, stepping up pressure on the assembly to end its week-old resistance to his emergency rule. Both Yeltsin’s supporters and the 100 or so rebel deputies cornered inside the parliament ruled out dialogue. But two senior parliamentarians held talks with Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin to try to break the impasse.

Other important events

1915 - British defeat Turks at Kut Al Amara in Mesopotamia.

1941 - Nazi German terror campaign begins in Czechoslovakia.

1950 - Indonesia is admitted to United Nations.

1970 - President Jamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt dies of a heart attack.

1989 - Former Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos dies in exile.

1992 - Pakistani airliner crashes at Kathmandu airport, killing all 167 people on board.

1995 - PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin sign a West Bank accord.

2010 - North Korea’s Kim Jong-il promotes his son Kim Jong-un to general.

2015 - India joins a select group of nations owning a space observatory with the successful launch of Astrosat.