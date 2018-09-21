1993 - UAE Defence Minister Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum opened the new Hall 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Complex. The opening also coincided with the inauguration of the Index ‘93 Exhibition. The DWTC was completed in 1979 and it was the tallest building in the Middle East at that time. Economic growth within the Gulf region and in particular Dubai has been creating a demand for additional exhibition space.

Other important events

1761 - Britain’s King George III and his wife, Charlotte, are crowned in Westminster Abbey.

1949 - The Soviet Union explodes its first atomic bomb.

1955 - Hurricane Janet, the most violent Caribbean hurricane of the season, kills 600.

1980 - Iraqi tanks enter Iran, marking the beginning of the Iran-Iraq war as a full-scale conflict.

1989 - Ten people are killed when an IRA bomb rips through barracks in south-east London.

2011 - Former Indian cricket captain Mansour Ali Khan Pataudi dies at the age of 70.

2013 - Twin suicide bomb blasts at a church in Kohati Gate area of Peshawar kill more than 75 people.