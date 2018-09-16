1983 - Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned Miss America 1984, to become the first black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant. Miss Williams, 20, won preliminary talent and swimming-suit competitions of the pageant, which barred minority participation during its first three decades. Miss New Jersey, Suzette Charles, the other black finalist in the pageant, was first runner-up. Miss Alabama, Pam Battles, was second runner-up.

Other important events

1844 - Inventor Thomas Adams of Philadelphia patents the first US colour printing press.

1935 - Manuel Quezon is elected first President of the Philippine Commonwealth.

1957 - Malaysia joins the United Nations.

1967 - A riot during a football match in Turkey kills 42 people.

1978 - Egypt and Israel sign the Camp David Accords for Middle East peace.

1982 - Hundreds of Palestinians are massacred at the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila.

2008 - An assault on the US Embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, kills 19 people.

2012 - American woman Sunita Williams takes command of the International Space Station.