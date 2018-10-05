1993 - Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Defence Minister, inaugurated the JW Marriott Hotel in Dubai. A large choir led by the hotel’s pianist broke in with We Are The World number that also formed the theme of the opening ceremony. Another group poised on the balconies on the first level showered Shaikh Mohammad and the accompanying dignitaries with flower petals as they proceeded to take a tour of the five-star property.

Other important events

1889 - The Moulin Rouge in Paris opens its doors to the public.

1918 - French occupy Beirut in the Ottoman Empire.

1928 - Chiang Kai-shek becomes Chairman of the Republic of China.

1973 - Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel.

1981 - Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is assassinated during a military parade.

2003 - Israel attacks Syria, the first air raid in 30 years.

2005 - UAE and Turkey sign a $5 billion (Dh18.39 billion) joint cooperation agreement in Istanbul.

2017 - Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize.