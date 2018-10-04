Walesa wins Nobel Peace Prize

1983 - Lech Walesa won the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize. Walesa, a shipyard electrician who turned 40 last week, was chosen for his considerable personal sacrifice in helping ignite an unprecedented mass movement for workers’ rights and freedom in a Communist country. The five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee said Walesa has become an exponent of the active longing for peace and freedom in the world.

October 5

1908 - Ferdinand I declares Bulgaria’s independence from Ottoman Empire.

1910 - Portugal overthrows monarchy, proclaims itself a republic.

1948 - An earthquake hits Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, killing more than 110,000.

1992 - IBM launches its ThinkPad series of laptop computers.

1996 - PLO leader Yasser Arafat returns to hero’s welcome in Gaza Strip.

2004 - Emirates airline and Arsenal Football Club sign the biggest club sponsorship in English football history.

2011 - Aakash, the world’s cheapest tablet, is launched in India.

2017 - Saudi King Salman makes a first-ever official visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia.