Dubai announced the region’s biggest tourism project Dubailand with an estimated investment of more than Dh18 billion. The government intends to spend Dh2.6 billion in the first phase to develop the project’s infrastructure. General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Minister of Defence, launched the project. The project will be built along Emirates Road, next to Nad Al Sheba, Al Quoz and Al Barsha, which will give it the advantage of easy access from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the northern emirates. Dubailand will be built on a 2 billion square foot area and will include 45 mega projects and 200 sub-projects.

Other important events:

1790 The Tricolour is chosen as the official flag of France.

1879 American inventor Thomas A. Edison demonstrates the first electric lamp.

1945 Argentine politician Juan Peron marries actress Eva Duarte.

1950 Chinese forces occupy Tibet.

1975 Mexico City subway crash kills 20 people after a stationary train is hit by another train.

1986 American writer Edward Tracy is kidnapped by terrorists in Beirut.

1989 A Honduran jet breaks apart mid-flight and crashes outside Tegucigalpa, killing at least 120 people.

2009 A Khartoum-bound cargo plane crashes two minutes after take off at Sharjah Airport, killing all six crew members.

2013 A female suicide bomber sets off a blast on a bus in southern Russia, killing at least five people.

2014 South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius sentenced to five years in prison for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

2017 At least 55 security troops are killed in shootout during a raid on militant hideout outside Cairo.