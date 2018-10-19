2003 General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Defence Minister, presented the e-business pioneering award to King Abdullah II of Jordan in appreciation for his leading role in supporting e-business in Jordan. Shaikh Mohammad also presented the e-learning award to Shaikha Mouza Bint Nasir Al Masand of Qatar. The award for the youth e-achievement went to Rana Qutain, while the Saudi Arabian Al Rajih Bank won the e-business award in the private sector. The public sector award went to Dubai Ports and Customs Department, while the e-business man award was given to Sa’ad Al Barraq of Kuwait and Randa Ayub of Jordan.

Other important events

1728 A huge fire destroys most of Copenhagen, Denmark.

1883 Peru cedes territory to Chile with Peace of Ancor treaty.

1921 Franco-Turkish agreement is signed at Ankara.

1945 Arab League is formed.

1973 Sydney Opera House in Australia is opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

1976 Norwegian tanker Frosta collides with George Prince, killing 70 people.

1980 Greece rejoins Nato’s military wing.

1987 14 people die as Air Force jet crashes into a Ramada Inn near Indianapolis airport.

1999 Abdur Rahman Wahid wins the first free presidential election in Indonesia.

2000 Disco fire kills 20 in Mexico City.

2008 Taliban gunmen kill Christian aid worker Gayle Williams in Kabul, Afghanistan.

2011 Muammar Gaddafi, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, is killed in his hometown of Sirte.

2014 UAE Space Agency sign agreement to build the first Arab Islamic probe to reach Mars.

2017 Suicide bombers attack two mosques in Afghanistan, killing at least 72 people.