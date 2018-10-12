1998 - General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Defence Minister, dedicated to the people of the UAE his honorary Doctorate in Commerce that he received from Boston-based Suffolk University. Receiving the doctorate from US General (retired) Joseph Horr, member and representative of the university, Shaikh Mohammad said: “It is the people who deserve appreciation and honour for their loyalty and faith in the country.”

Other important events

1914 - Garrett Morgan invents and patents gas mask.

1923 - Ankara becomes new capital of Turkey.

1943 - Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1952 - Egypt reaches agreement with Sudan on Nile waters.

1968 - New military government in Panama names civilian cabinet.

1970 - Canada and China announce they will establish diplomatic relations.

1981 - Vice-president Hosni Mubarak is elected Egypt’s President.

1988 - Egyptian author Najeeb Mahfouz wins the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1997 - British Prime Minister Tony Blair has a historic handshake with Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams.

2016 - Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at the age of 88.