1993 - Murtaza Bhutto, brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested as soon as he arrived in Karachi. Murtaza’s mother, Nusrat Bhutto, was at the airport to receive her son who landed at Karachi International Airport amid tight security. Murtaza was travelling on a commercial Ethiopian Airlines flight from Dubai after high drama in the air when his plane was reportedly denied permission to land in Karachi.

Other important events

1890 - The world’s first electric-powered underground railway opens in London, England.

1956 - Soviet troops invade Hungary.

1964 - Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is exiled from Iran.

1979 - Students seize US Embassy in Tehran and take diplomats hostage for 444 days.

1995 - Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated at a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

2000 - The Dubai Media City is launched.

2008 - Barack Obama is elected the first black President of the US.

2012 - Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is expelled from the Communist Party.