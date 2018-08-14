1988 - The 34th Republican national convention convened to revel in the eight years of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and to nominate his Vice-President, George Bush, as the GOP standard-bearer for the fall campaign. Republican National Chairman Frank Fahrenkopf gavelled the convention in the Superdome to order. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, a Soviet emigre who became an American citizen in 1986 led the delegates in the pledge of allegiance and then offered his trademark line — “what a country?” The first highlight of the convention was a speech by Reagan, the last hurrah of the old warrior who hopes to inject some fire into Bush’s campaign.

Other important events

1824 - Liberia is founded by freed American slaves.

1834 - South Australia Act passed by Britain’s Parliament, allowing for establishment of a colony there.

1843 - Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest still intact amusement parks in the world, opens in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1914 - The Panama Canal is officially opened.

1945 - Korea is liberated from 35 years of colonial rule with Japan’s defeat.

1947 - India gains independence from Britain.

1962 - The Netherlands and Indonesia settle West New Guinea dispute.

1971 - Bahrain gains independence from Britain.

1975 - Bangladesh’s founding father, Shaikh Mujibur Rahman, is assassinated.

1997 - Jennifer Murray and Quentin Smith complete their helicopter journey round the world in 97 days.

2015 - Usain Bolt wins gold in a time of 9.80 to become the first man to win three consecutive Olympic 100m titles.