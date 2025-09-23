The Kurator’s SS/26 London Fashion Week Round-up

At the British Museum, Erdem Moralıoğlu conjured a séance of fashion, drawing on the strange visions of Hélène Smith, the 19th-century medium who dreamed herself into past lives. The clothes carried that sense of duality - strict corsetry and pannier skirts offset by lace as delicate as smoke, tailored jackets softened with frills, antique textiles collaged with raw edges. Colours whispered rather than shouted: creams, moss greens, the sudden flare of ruby or chartreuse. The result was a collection both haunted and alive, a wardrobe for women who exist across centuries at once.