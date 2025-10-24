Gaurav Gupta: The designer reshaping India’s global fashion story

And then there’s his iconic sari gown: “I’ve always believed that the sari is the most fluid, timeless garment”, he says, recalling that his second collection introduced his first concept sari, and from there came the silhouettes that became synonymous with the sari gown. Born in 2010, around the time Gaurav Gupta first stepped onto the India Couture Week calendar, he recalls: “I was working with French Chantilly lace, embroidering the blouse and stitching the saree, and I just thought, let’s put it together. And it just happened. Since then, I think the sari gown has become a staple in every designer’s collection and every Indian girl’s wardrobe.” He adds cheekily, “Sometimes I see cheap versions in a market or on a TV serial and think, what have I done?” But to Gupta, the sari gown is a testament to how the Indian sari as a silhouette adapts and stays alive: “Where else in the world do you have an ancient garment that remains the most definitive piece of clothing for a country?” However, according to veteran stylist Gautam Kalra, who styled many of Gupta’s shows in India, Gupta brought more than drape to the sari. “First we had Tarun Tahiliani, the master of drape, and then came Gaurav. His use of boning and structure gave Indian draping a global voice—it was something entirely new.”