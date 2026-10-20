From Dubai to London: How Arab artists made their mark at Frieze 2026

The New Delhi designer Vikram Goyal is from India, so he is off our map, but a first London solo show a few streets from the fairs earns a place. Wings and Tales, at 7 Grafton Street from 12 to 16 October, filled two rooms of a Georgian townhouse and took the Indian baithak, or drawing room, as its theme. Animals from the Ramayana moved in: a vulture spread across a textile screen, an embroidered monkey on a stool, gold claws peeking out from under an ottoman. The brass is repoussé, hammered into relief from the back before the front is refined. It ran alongside PAD London, the design fair in Berkeley Square.