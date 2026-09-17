The Watch Gérald Genta got wrong - and fifty years later, he's been proven right

It took decades for collectors to circle back. Today, that same watch ranks among the most sought-after models in IWC's entire history - a reversal so complete that the brand has now built its 50th-anniversary celebration around the very piece that once failed to find an audience. Scarcity, it turns out, ages well. Five hundred and ninety-eight pieces is not a production run so much as a rumour, and once the rest of the market went looking for what it had missed the first time, there wasn't much of it left to find.