Inside Dubai’s Rolls-Royce studio where buyers turn personal stories into cars

That influence is present in everything I do. When I was a child, I would watch my grandmother working on her sewing machine, creating handbags from scratch. I remember seeing the pattern pieces and then watching them transform into a finished product within a week. That process fascinated me, especially the idea of taking a raw material like leather and turning it into something elegant and three-dimensional. I later did work experience at Mulberry myself and learned how to make handbags.

This background strongly influenced my textile design studies and continues to shape my approach today. Much of my work involves thinking about how flat materials can be manipulated, stitched or formed into three-dimensional surfaces, which is exactly what we do when designing interiors for Rolls-Royce vehicles.