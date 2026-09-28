The location alone does the talking. This is the original site of Fratelli Prada, the leather-goods shop that opened here in 1913, in the same 19th-century arcade that has functioned as Milan's civic living room for over a century. Miuccia Prada could have built a monument anywhere. She chose to burrow back into the foundation instead, connecting the Donna and Uomo boutiques via a new underground corridor called the Passaggio Segreto - a tunnel that doubles as an exhibition of what the release calls the company's "firsts," the nascent, half-formed experiments that eventually calcified into a methodology.