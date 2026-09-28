The new space blends fashion, art, archives, food and media theory under one roof
Milan has never lacked for grand gestures, but what Prada has just unveiled inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is something more unique and irresistible than a flagship. Eight floors, a subterranean passage, a pastry shop, a private art collection, an exhibition wing dedicated to media theory - Prada Galleria feels like a house finally building a body to match its brain.
The location alone does the talking. This is the original site of Fratelli Prada, the leather-goods shop that opened here in 1913, in the same 19th-century arcade that has functioned as Milan's civic living room for over a century. Miuccia Prada could have built a monument anywhere. She chose to burrow back into the foundation instead, connecting the Donna and Uomo boutiques via a new underground corridor called the Passaggio Segreto - a tunnel that doubles as an exhibition of what the release calls the company's "firsts," the nascent, half-formed experiments that eventually calcified into a methodology.
That word, methodology, is doing heavy lifting throughout the whole project. Prada has spent decades insisting it isn't a brand built on a singular aesthetic signature the way, say, Chanel or Saint Laurent are. It's built on friction - on bringing in collaborators from architecture, cinema, art, and sport not as guest stars but as true interlocutors, people whose ideas were allowed to bend the house's direction rather than simply illustrate it. Prada Galleria is the first time that philosophy has been given a floor plan.
Start at street level and the logic unfolds almost narratively. Prada Donna has nearly doubled its footprint downward, folding in an expanded travel line and home and beauty offerings among archival murals - a boutique built to be wandered rather than shopped efficiently. Diagonally opposite sits Prada Uomo, now physically wired to the women's store for the first time via that secret passage. Above Uomo: Marchesi 1824, the pastry institution Prada acquired and preserved, because apparently even a fashion house intent on interrogating its own history understands that nobody wants to philosophize on an empty stomach.
Then the register shifts. Above the café sits Pradasphere, the house's first permanent exhibition, gathering more than a century of archival material - much of it never previously exhibited - into a living document of the brand's evolution. It's the culmination of touring shows that appeared in London and Hong Kong in 2014, and Shanghai in 2023, except this time it isn't going anywhere. Permanence is the statement. Most luxury houses treat their archives as vaults; Prada is treating hers as a public utility.
Climb further and the commercial pretense drops away almost entirely. The Studio offers salon-style rooms for appointment-only shopping.